California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $6,561,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 128,690 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 52.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 90,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 89,345 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $682.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $556.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis P. Appel purchased 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,488.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,266.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/california-public-employees-retirement-system-reduces-stake-in-modine-manufacturing-co-nysemod.html.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.