BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BT Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BT Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BT Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 203,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in BT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in BT Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 41,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BT Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE BT opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BT Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.6807 dividend. This is a boost from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

