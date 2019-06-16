Brokerages Set Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Target Price at $323.75

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

In related news, insider Adrian Colman sold 579,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £1,552,355.16 ($2,028,426.97).

Wincanton stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.37 million and a PE ratio of 7.84. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Wincanton (LON:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 33.50 ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) by GBX 1.60 ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Wincanton will post 2829.9998997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 7.29 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Wincanton’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.