Brokerages Set Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $52.43

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Upland Software from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Upland Software stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,576,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Upland Software by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Upland Software by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

