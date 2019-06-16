Brokerages Set Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) Price Target at $19.55

Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

TVPT stock remained flat at $$15.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,813. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.27. Travelport Worldwide has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.40 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers, such as airlines, hotel chains, and car rental companies with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

