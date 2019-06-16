Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $57.77

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH remained flat at $$30.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. 279,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,960. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

