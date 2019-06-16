Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $104.25

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 8,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $933,367.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,733 shares in the company, valued at $832,302.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $533,637.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,421,000 after buying an additional 3,781,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,937,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after buying an additional 2,367,545 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301,814 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,404,000 after buying an additional 1,303,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.31. 3,318,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $111.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

