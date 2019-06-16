Brokerages Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Price Target at $5.11

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE CFW remained flat at $C$1.91 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,537. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$475.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.