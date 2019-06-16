Brokerages Expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.40. Wix.Com reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $174.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,513,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,273 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 715,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,382,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 671,358 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 23,791.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 634,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,644,000 after purchasing an additional 631,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,234,000 after purchasing an additional 626,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.94. The stock had a trading volume of 515,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -324.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

