Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 336,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,517. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.