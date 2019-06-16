Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 4,946.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294,714 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $24,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,138,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704,777 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,753,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,543,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after purchasing an additional 890,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,800,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,183,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $18.20 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/brixmor-property-group-inc-nysebrx-holdings-increased-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.