Brick & Kyle Associates Invests $322,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $737,230,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $394,670,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 104.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,833,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,124. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

