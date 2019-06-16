Brick & Kyle Associates Invests $224,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,257. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

