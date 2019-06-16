Brick & Kyle Associates Has $401,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $6,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,824 shares of company stock worth $20,565,519. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $15.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.93. 10,070,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,517. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

