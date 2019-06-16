Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $130,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $147.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,580,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $424,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,542. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

