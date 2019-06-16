BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NYSE FRA opened at $12.81 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

