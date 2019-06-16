BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

BJRI opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.34%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 420,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,275,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 331,443 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,943,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the period.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

