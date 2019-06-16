BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,424,000 after purchasing an additional 96,466 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,943,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 331,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 420,991 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

