BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $158,760.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $158,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,006.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,903 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $328,345.11.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $120,070.72.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $126,946.08.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.55 million, a P/E ratio of 104.06 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 14.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 210.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 40.5% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 281.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $158,760.00 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/biolife-solutions-inc-nasdaqblfs-ceo-sells-158760-00-in-stock.html.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.