BidaskClub Upgrades Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Hold

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $44.04.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 22.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,314,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

