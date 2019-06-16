BidaskClub Upgrades Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Hold

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $44.04.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 22.05%.
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.