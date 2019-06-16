BidaskClub Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.70. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,138.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.30%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 156.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,661.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,376 shares of company stock worth $979,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.