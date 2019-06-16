Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,965 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,548,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,178. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $371.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/belpointe-asset-management-llc-purchases-4965-shares-of-johnson-johnson-nysejnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.