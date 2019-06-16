Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,979,621,000 after acquiring an additional 906,568 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20,103.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,787,470,000 after acquiring an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,180 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

AMGN traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $176.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,006. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

