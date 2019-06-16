Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 616 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 629 ($8.22) to GBX 616 ($8.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of Beazley to an add rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 651 ($8.51) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 612.13 ($8.00).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 566.50 ($7.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 484.20 ($6.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.26.

In other news, insider John Reizenstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £55,900 ($73,043.25). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £15,180 ($19,835.36).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.