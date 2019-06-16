Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 68,568 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

ANF opened at $15.49 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.79 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

