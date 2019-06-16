Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $390,153,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,968,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,587,391,000 after purchasing an additional 805,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after acquiring an additional 655,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,235,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,651.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $44.49 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

