Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $499,144.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,938.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

