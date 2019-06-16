Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) PT Set at €63.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPR. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.10 ($69.88) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.47 ($69.15).

Shares of Axel Springer stock opened at €62.20 ($72.33) on Thursday. Axel Springer has a twelve month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a twelve month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

