Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 432,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 83,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,239 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Aurora Mobile worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

