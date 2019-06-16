Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 432,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 83,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)
Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.
Featured Article: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.