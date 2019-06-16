Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $20.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 96.55% and a negative net margin of 189.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jordan Kanfer acquired 2,500 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $37,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,801.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,500 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,584,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,575 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

