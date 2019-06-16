Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,653,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,940,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Assurant by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 108,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $106.12 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Assurant news, insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $772,364,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

