Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 466.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,182 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $54,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,899,000 after buying an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,687,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6392 per share. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $7.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/assetmark-inc-grows-stake-in-ishares-tips-bond-etf-nysearcatip.html.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.