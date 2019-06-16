Assetmark Inc. Buys 50,947 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $137,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,762,000 after buying an additional 1,217,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,047,000 after buying an additional 1,380,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,814,000 after buying an additional 510,671 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,413,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,521,000 after buying an additional 1,367,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,130,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,047,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

