Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $260.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $266.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $269.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $1,822,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,396.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,504 shares of company stock valued at $94,748,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $247.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.75.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/aspiriant-llc-lowers-holdings-in-mastercard-inc-nysema.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.