Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE AHT opened at $3.65 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.74). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.