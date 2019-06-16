Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,161,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 418,717 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 1.0% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $136,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $5,461,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

ASND traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $120.89. The company had a trading volume of 261,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,449. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 22.32 and a quick ratio of 22.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 901.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

