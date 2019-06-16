Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 230.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $182,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 312,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.26 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 172.79%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

