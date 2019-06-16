Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 110 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,247,509,000 after acquiring an additional 378,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,400,000 after acquiring an additional 266,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,857,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,410,902,000 after purchasing an additional 753,001 shares during the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $144.64 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

