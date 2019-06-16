AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,807,093 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,405,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807,093 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $333,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,203,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 63,059,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,035 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,500,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 2,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after acquiring an additional 898,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,687,000 after buying an additional 654,779 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCAU. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oddo Securities raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of FCAU opened at $13.27 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. This is a boost from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

