AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $140,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 20,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,410,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $566,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,427.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $120.09 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $124.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $744.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/aptargroup-inc-nyseatr-shares-bought-by-caisse-de-depot-et-placement-du-quebec.html.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.