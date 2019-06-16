Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 46,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,635,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.63%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

