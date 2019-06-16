Analysts Set Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) PT at $33.33

Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Veritiv to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Veritiv stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,554. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $303.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($2.11). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Veritiv’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 88.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

