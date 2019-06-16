Analysts Set Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $87.22

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,879,000 after acquiring an additional 415,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,456 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

