Analysts Expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will report $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Centene posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 3,257,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Centene has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.