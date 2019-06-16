Analysts Expect Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambrex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.53. Cambrex posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cambrex.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Cambrex had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,487,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,632,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cambrex by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 157,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambrex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,469,000 after buying an additional 153,664 shares during the last quarter.

CBM opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cambrex has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.33.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

