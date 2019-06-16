Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 122.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mplx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mplx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

