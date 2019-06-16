Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 164 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 136,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,493,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $272.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

W W Grainger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $318.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 164 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-buys-164-shares-of-w-w-grainger-inc-nysegww.html.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.