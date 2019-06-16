Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.22 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $226,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,932.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,330 shares of company stock worth $477,972. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

