Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 9.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,010,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,913 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,516,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,503 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,869.67. 2,843,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,813. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $920.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,196.39.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.25, for a total transaction of $1,858,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,582,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $24,196,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

