Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,921,000 after buying an additional 1,352,484 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,372,000 after buying an additional 654,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,471,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.30.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,548,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $371.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/altfest-l-j-co-inc-trims-holdings-in-johnson-johnson-nysejnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.